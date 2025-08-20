Google will be updating the Google Ads Child Sexual Abuse Imagery policy (CSAI) on October 22, 2025. The update will "improve clarity and transparency," according to Google. It seems some of these changes are to address AI generated images and content, but I can be wrong.

Google wrote, "The change to CSAE aligns with industry best practices and provides advertisers with transparency regarding the policy's comprehensive scope, which covers various forms of abuse and exploitation."

Google said the following is not allowed on Google Ads:

Content promoting or facilitating the sexual abuse or exploitation of minors or content that otherwise sexualizes or condones behavior which endangers children (e.g., sexual extortion, grooming, trafficking).

Content promoting underage or suspected underage sexual themes (whether simulated or real), including verbal description or visual depiction of a minor of any kind, including text, drawings, cartoons, computer generated content, photoshopped content, sculptures, or paintings, and other written or visual formats.

Google listed these examples:

Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM)

Offering, advertising, or soliciting CSAM

Instructions on how to create CSAM or how to abuse, groom or sexually extort a child

Under 18s teen-themed pornography

Child grooming

Sextortion

Content that sexualizes minors

Trafficking of a child

Google said, "As of October 22, 2025, violations of this policy will be considered egregious." That means that if Google finds violations of this policy, it will remove such content and suspend the Google Ads accounts without prior warning, which will restrict capacity to advertise with Google Ads again.

Plus Google said it may also report it to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

