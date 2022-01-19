Google: We Don't Push Out Search Algorithm Rollouts Right Before Weekends

Jan 19, 2022 • 7:51 am | comments (4) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Algorithm Updates
Google's Danny Sullivan and John Mueller both said that the search company does not generally launch or begin the rollout of a search algorithm update right before the weekend. Danny Sullivan said on Twitter "it's fairly unusual in my experience that rollouts happen outside of working hours."

Danny did add "of course, we're a global company with lots of Search teams around the world." "But a general "push the update, turn off the lights, see you all on Monday" thing -- not typical that I've seen," he said.

Keep in mind, Google might start an update maybe on Thursday and that update then needs to roll out over days or weeks - and that process can be 'felt' by a drop in rankings that might be noticed not until a weekend - depending on when those URLs are processed.

John Mueller added on Twitter "there's a lot more nuance than flipping a switch for a launch, but also, most Googlers work at home nowadays, and most don't like to work on weekends if something unexpected happens." "Certainly nobody here wants to launch & run," John Mueller added.

