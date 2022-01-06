Google People Also Ask With Read Full Answer Button

Google is testing a new option on some people also ask results, an option to click a button that says "read full answer." Valentin Pletzer spotted and posted it on Twitter (hat tip tl;dr) this in the German Google results and I am not able to replicate it on my end, but here are his screenshots, you can click on them to enlarge.

On the left is where you can see that button and on the right is how the result expands after you click the button. The button "vollständige antwort ansehen" translates to "view full answer."

Forum discussion at Twitter.