Google Search Console Users and Permissions Issue Fixed

A few months ago we reported about a Google Search Console users permissions issue. Well, that issue is now resolved according to Caio Barros from Google. The issue seemed more like an issue with communicating the true access than a bug with access.

Previously, there was an a problem in Search Console's user interface where Full Users see their status as a Delegated Owners at Settings > Ownership Verification. He said "if when you go to Ownership verification you see your status as Delegated Owner but you cannot see the Users and Permissions option your user is probably a Full User and not a Delegated Owner."

Now, Google adjusted the details in Search Console to be clear. Caio said "this issue should be fixed now." He explained If you are a Full user but don't have ownership (i.e., don't have permission to add and remove users), you'll see a message like this:

This message should make the real user permissions unambiguous.

If you are an owner and wish to delegate ownership to another user, you don't have to go to Webmaster Tools anymore. There is an option directly in user management. Just set the user permission to "Owner":

In this case, the user will see their ownership verification as delegated owner. They are still not a verified owner, but can manager users and permissions:

Forum discussion at Google Webmaster Help.