Google Adds Shops Section To Search Results

Google has recently added a new section to the mobile search results named "Shops." This was first spotted by Khushal Bherwani on Twitter and we got confirmation from Google that this was indeed new at Search Engine Land yesterday.

Google said "we recently launched Shops, a new module available on mobile devices for select US-English shopping-related queries," a Google spokesperson told Search Engine Land. "We launched this to help present more seller options to users on Search. This feature currently shows 3 shops and users can then expand to see up to 10 merchants depending on availability. The selection of results shown and their order are based on organic search ranking," Google added.

I can see it myself for some queries, here is a screenshot:

Here are more screenshots:

Hi @rustybrick another example for same -



Search query - toolkit pic.twitter.com/INbPjqCoks — khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) January 5, 2022

I guess it is nice of Google to highlight more stores in the search results!

Forum discussion at Twitter.