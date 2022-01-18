Google Maps Pins With Review Snippets

Google Maps, the map interface, is testing displaying review snippets, short selected reviews, directly under the name of the business or organization in the map interface under the pin. This was spotted by Allie Margeson who said on Twitter "seeing review snippets get some prominence directly on the map and I like it!"

Here is her screenshot:

Personally, I am not a fan of this, it seems to really clutter up the map interface a lot to me...

Allie added "Another reason to get keywords in your reviews."

⭐️Seeing review snippets get some prominence directly on the map and I like it! Another reason to get keywords in your reviews - find out how: https://t.co/khK5WW4cmS. pic.twitter.com/u1VIwLkRKK — Allie Margeson (@SeoAllie) January 17, 2022

Do you like it? Even if you don't and Google launches this, you better have some really nice short review snippets that Google can select.

