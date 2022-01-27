Google Page Experience & Core Web Vitals Label Probably Won't Go Live

In November 2020, Google said we may see a label for the Google page experience update show up in the search result snippets. Then in December 2020 we saw actual examples in the raw of Google testing this icon and label in the search results. In January 2021, Google said it might not go live and we didn't know if it would go live.

Well, now, well over a year later, there is still no icon or label on the snippets within the Google search results to show if a URL meets the page experience criteria. John Mueller of Google said the 42:55 mark in a recent video hangout that it probably won't happen. He said "my feeling is, if we wanted to show a badge in the search results for Core Web Vitals or Page Experience, then probably we would have done that already."

But he added that "everything around Core Web Vitals and Page Experience is constantly being worked on" so he said "I wouldn't be surprised if any of this changes" and Google ends up showing the label/icon.

This is what the label looks like, here is a screenshot from @peyman_met:

Question Transcript:

About a year ago, you mentioned that there were experiments with a badge in the search results regarding page experience and Core Web Vitals. Is this something that we're going to see in the future?

Answer Transcript:

So I can't promise on what will happen in the future, unfortunately. And since we haven't done this badge so far, and it's been, I think, over a year, my feeling is probably it will not happen. I don't know for certain. And it might be that, somewhere, a team at Google is working on making this badge happen, and will get upset when I say it. But at least so far, I haven't seen anything happening with regards to a badge like this.

And my feeling is, if we wanted to show a badge in the search results for Core Web Vitals or Page Experience, then probably we would have done that already.

That said, everything around Core Web Vitals and Page Experience is constantly being worked on. And we're trying to find ways to improve those metrics to include other aspects that might be critical for websites or for users that they care about. So I wouldn't be surprised if any of this changes. And it might be that, at some point, we have metrics that are really useful for users and which makes sense to show more to users. And maybe, at that point, we'll have something more visible in the search results or within Chrome. I don't know. Anyway, so it's really hard to say there.

