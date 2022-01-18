Google Business Profile Edit Large Overlay In Search Results

Jan 18, 2022
With Google's new effort to get business owners to manage their business listing in web search and not in the Google Business Profile manager, formerly Google My Business, Google is now using large overlays to tell businesses they can do so in search.

Andy Simpson shared a few screenshots of this and said on Twitter that this overlay comes up when you search for your business in Google Search. This isn't live for everyone but I am not sure on the criteria for when this might show up or not.

Here is the screenshot:

Here are more screenshots:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

