Google Reiterates That A Spike In Crawling Unrelated To Upcoming Algorithm Updates

Google's John Mueller said again that a spike in crawling activity on your site is unrelated to an upcoming search ranking algorithm update. John Mueller said on Twitter "it's unrelated" when asked if crawl spikes are related to Google updates.

This came up when I wrote about SEOs noticing a spike in crawling recently. To be fair, I did cover in the bottom of that story that this is likely unrelated to any update that might be coming. I wrote "large crawl rate increases is not related to algorithm updates, although, sometimes it might be - maybe." Those referenced past times I covered Google's statements on crawl spikes and how they are unrelated to algorithm updates.

Here is the Twitter thread with John's confirmation:

Here is another time John said this:

So there, you have it again from Google - unrelated.

John Mueller added later this logic:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

