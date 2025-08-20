Tool Tracks Referral Traffic From ChatGPT vs Google: Can AI Catch Up?

Aug 20, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Other Search Engines

Chatgpt Google Chart Header

A new tool from Tim Souo and Ahrefs at chatgpt-vs-google.com aims to show the growth rate of ChatGPT's referral traffic compared to Google Search. Tim said the chart shows that OpenAI's ChatGPT "doesn't seem enough to catch up with Google anytime soon, given their respective traffic shares."

Tim wrote on X, "What this report shows is how traffic from Google compares to traffic from ChatGPT -- and how both grow month-over-month."

He added that this report is showing us that "so far is that referral traffic from ChatGPT is growing by about 1.5% every month." Then he added, "Which doesn't seem enough to catch up with Google anytime soon, given their respective traffic shares."

This chart is updated monthly - here is what it looks like today:

Chatgpt Vs Google Dot Com

As a reminder, back in November 2024, we had data showing how small ChatGPT was compared to Google and even more recently, Glenn Gabe showed that AI Search traffic was 1% of the referral traffic to most sites in their analytics. It is small but growing but still small.

Will it ever catch up? Seems unlikely and the Nielsen Norman Group came out with a new report/study about how AI is changing searcher behavior and it showed that searcher habits are hard to change and they know Google, so go to Google first. Most novice searchers just go to Google and see AI Overviews for their first AI search experience.

It goes on to say:

While generative AI does offer enough value to change user behaviors, it has not replaced traditional search entirely. Traditional search and AI chats were often used in tandem to explore the same topic and were sometimes used to fact-check each other.

So will AI Search replace traditional search? It seems like it will complement it and not replace it, but it is all super early.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads To Update Child Sexual Abuse Imagery Policy

Aug 20, 2025 - 7:31 am
Other Search Engines

Tool Tracks Referral Traffic From ChatGPT vs Google: Can AI Catch Up?

Aug 20, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Updates Copilot AI Answer UX To Improve CTR?

Aug 20, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 19, 2025

Aug 19, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Explain Overlay Tests Bottom Tray

Aug 19, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Why Google Chrome UX Report & Search Console Don't Match

Aug 19, 2025 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Bing Updates Copilot AI Answer UX To Improve CTR?
Next Story: Google Ads To Update Child Sexual Abuse Imagery Policy

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.