Daily Search Forum Recap: August 20, 2025

Aug 20, 2025
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads finally launched full placement reporting for the Search Partner Network. Google is testing a toned down clippable coupons UI in search. Google Ads has a new child abuse imagery policy update. A new tool tracks referral traffic from ChatGPT vs Google. Bing updated its Copilot answers AI box in search.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads Search Partner Network Full Placement Reporting Is Finaly Here
    Google Ads seems to be rolling out full placement reporting for the Search Partner Network (SPN). This is a feature advertisers have been begging and praying for, for probably 20 years now. You will be able to see exactly where your ads are appearing on with a list of all SPN sites your campaigns served on, along with impression data for each site.
  • Tool Tracks Referral Traffic From ChatGPT vs Google: Can AI Catch Up?
    A new tool from Tim Souo and Ahrefs at chatgpt-vs-google.com aims to show the growth rate of ChatGPT's referral traffic compared to Google Search. Tim said the chart shows that OpenAI's ChatGPT "doesn't seem enough to catch up with Google anytime soon, given their respective traffic shares."
  • Bing Updates Copilot AI Answer UX To Improve CTR?
    Microsoft has updated the Bing Search Copilot AI answer design to move the sources section under a "read more" tab, which I assume Microsoft is testing to see if it drives more or fewer clicks to publishers.
  • Google Clippable Coupons Toned Down For Search Snippets
    Google seems to have launched a more toned down version of the clippable coupons within the search result snippets. Now it just says "copy code" next to the percentage off, at the bottom of the search result snippet.
  • Google Ads To Update Child Sexual Abuse Imagery Policy
    Google will be updating the Google Ads Child Sexual Abuse Imagery policy (CSAI)on October 22, 2025. The update will "improve clarity and transparency," according to Google.
  • Google Medieval Harry Potter House Flag Signs
    Google's office in Playa Vista has a room with these Google colored medieval flag signs of sorts. I assume it is related to YouTube gaming but I am not sure. These are Harry Potter house flags.

