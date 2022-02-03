The New Google Partners Program Is Here

After a lot of saga, postponements, changes and concessions, Google has finally launched the new Google Partner program details, two years later. Google also launched a new Premier Partner status for the top 3% of partners.

Google said "over the last two years, we've evolved the Google Partners program based on industry changes and your valuable feedback. As a result, we've aligned our benefits to meet your needs in three key areas: Education & Insights, Access & Support, and Recognition & Rewards."

The Premier Partner status gives you a new badge and these benefits:

Product betas - Receive ongoing access to the most current product betas.

Receive ongoing access to the most current product betas. Advanced Google Ads support - Access 24-hour advanced ads support to help you quickly and efficiently resolve your clients’ issues.

Access 24-hour advanced ads support to help you quickly and efficiently resolve your clients’ issues. Executive experiences - Attend invite-only industry events, such as roundtable discussions with Google leaders, sessions with other Premier Partners, and opportunities to hear from industry thought leaders.

Attend invite-only industry events, such as roundtable discussions with Google leaders, sessions with other Premier Partners, and opportunities to hear from industry thought leaders. Premier Partner Awards - The Premier Partner Awards highlight excellence in digital marketing and showcase Premier Partners that help drive results for clients with Google Ads.

The Premier Partner Awards highlight excellence in digital marketing and showcase Premier Partners that help drive results for clients with Google Ads. Newly redesigned 2022 Premier Partner badge - Signal to clients and the industry that you’re recognized as a leading partner with your 2022 Premier Partner badge.

Signal to clients and the industry that you’re recognized as a leading partner with your 2022 Premier Partner badge. High-value incentives - Help your clients get a better start with their campaigns with Google Ads credits.

All Google Partners and Premier Partners, in select markets, will now also gain access to the monthly Insights Briefing from Think with Google, which has the latest insights from Google to stay ahead on changing consumer behaviors and industry trends.

Plus later this month all Partners will be listed in the brand new Google Partners directory⁠—available.

George Nguyen summed up a lot of these changes well on Search Engine Land.

Here is Greg of the year's take on it:

This ability to dismiss rather than accept all recommendations allows Partners to uphold their fiduciary duty to their clients.



Additionally, the certification of strategists was also properly changed to allow companies to exclude those in finance/compliance/etc ...



2/x — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) February 2, 2022

That's always what it has been about - providing value to clients. Good agencies could give a sh*t about a Google branded bike or a badge for your site. We want actual value for customers and that just got 5x'ed.



4/x — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) February 2, 2022

Kudos to @adsliaison & the @GoogleAds team for listening to feedback on this issue. The end result is truly a win for all sides🙏



6/6 — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) February 2, 2022

Finn was involved in making the alternative SEM client badge by the way.

Forum discussion at Twitter.