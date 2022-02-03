Google Search Console Domain Properties Can Now Be In Search Results

Google announced on Twitter yesterday that the Search Console snapshot in the search results now also supports domain properties. This is a snapshot card of some of the higher level data for your site from Search Console directly in the search results.

It first launched in October 2018, this was before Google launched domain properties in February 2019. So domain properties, if that was the only method you used to verify your site in Search Console, would not show up as a snapshot in search.

We are happy to share that starting today Search Console in Search results feature will also support domain properties. Learn more about this feature at https://t.co/DHJneC7swl pic.twitter.com/E1R1K845PU — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) February 2, 2022

So you might see this box come up more often.

Forum discussion at Twitter.