Google Local Pack Listen & Translate Feature

Google seems to be testing a feature to help searchers listen to how to pronounce a company name with a microphone icon. Google is also testing in that local pack a "translate more" link.
This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani on Twitter:
Here is his video of it in action:
I suspect this is specific to certain countries and languages and not available everywhere.
I personally cannot replicate this.
I've seen this before for the main search results, here are examples of that:
