Google Local Pack Listen & Translate Feature

Feb 2, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google seems to be testing a feature to help searchers listen to how to pronounce a company name with a microphone icon. Google is also testing in that local pack a "translate more" link.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani on Twitter:

Here is his video of it in action:

I suspect this is specific to certain countries and languages and not available everywhere.

I personally cannot replicate this.

I've seen this before for the main search results, here are examples of that:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

