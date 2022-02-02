Google Local Pack Listen & Translate Feature

Google seems to be testing a feature to help searchers listen to how to pronounce a company name with a microphone icon. Google is also testing in that local pack a "translate more" link.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani on Twitter:

Here is his video of it in action:

"Listen feature" and 'Translate More" in Google business.



*Translate More

*Listen Feature



Is this avail for any particular region.

Or new?



CC - @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/AYVL43WLwp — khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) February 1, 2022

I suspect this is specific to certain countries and languages and not available everywhere.

I personally cannot replicate this.

I've seen this before for the main search results, here are examples of that:

