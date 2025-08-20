Microsoft has updated the Bing Search Copilot AI answer design to move the sources section under a "read more" tab, which I assume Microsoft is testing to see if it drives more or fewer clicks to publishers.

Frank Sandtmann notified me of this change and wrote on LinkedIn, "Bing is testing a new design for AI answers. This time, it's a two-column setup. However, the font color of the first two lines is so faint that it's virtually invisible."

Here is what it looks like, I can replicate this across all browsers, which makes me think this is fully live and not a test:

When you mouse over the view all section, it exapnds like this:

This is what it looked like a couple months ago:

Do you think this will drive more and fewer clicks to publishers?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.