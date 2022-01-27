Google Maps "Updates From Customers" A Nightmare For Business Listings?

Google has added to Google business profiles listings in the Google Maps interface a section named "updates from customers." This seems to show some recent reviews from Google Local Guides and this might be a concern for some businesses where Google may highlight a review that might not be what you want your customers to see.

Thibault Adda spotted this first and posted a video of it on Twitter which I will embed below.

But check it out, the Google Maps "updates from customers" for the GooglePlex business listing over here is in Persian and translated to "Various rainbow cloud situations."

When you click on one, it loads more reviews from customers.

'Updates from customers' appearing on Google Maps listings. Similar to Google Post but feeds from creatives and reviews from Google Local Guides. Visible for Bahama Breeze in North Charleston SC: https://t.co/a8ubXU8poR @JoyanneHawkins @rustybrick @CarrieHill pic.twitter.com/UeAT7lmBPP — Thibault Adda (@thibaultadda) January 26, 2022

Local SEO Jason Brown said he "saw this over the weekend with the review attack on Racist Smoothie guy's business profile." Maybe this can be another review target that local SEOs need to be on top of and businesses will have no idea how to handle.

Although, as Claire said, this is not 100% new, just being seen more now. I thought I saw this before...

I've had 'updates from customers' since mid last year I think? I wrote about it here: https://t.co/0xjYtdoE02 pic.twitter.com/kdvFgpiHEZ — Claire Carlile🕊️ 🌊 🥑 🦥 (@clairecarlile) January 27, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.