Google Tests Lens Button In Search Bar On Desktop Search

Last November, we spotted Google testing adding the Google Lens icon/button to the mobile search bar. Now, according to 9to5Google, Google is testing adding the Google Lens icon/button to the desktop search results on google.com.

Here is a screenshot from 9to5Google of this:

I tried to replicate it without luck but the report says tapping the Lens button "invites you to 'Search any image with Google Lens,' with the ability to 'drag an image here' or upload via the standard file picker." "Once uploaded, the UI is one's we've before. Your image appears at the left, while Knowledge Panels (when available) appear at the top-right followed by a grid of 'Visual matches.' Lens.google.com also lets you upload another image and search for something else."

Several months ago, Google told us that Google Image Search and Google lens will be more integrated - so maybe here are signs of that?

Any Simpson also spotted a feature for Chrome with Google Lens:

You can now use Google Lens in Chrome to search for images. Use within your site to see if it understands your images? 🧐#localseo #seotips #googlelens @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/1dVfqvZHDH — Andy Simpson 🇬🇧 (@ndyjsimpson) January 26, 2022

