Google Product Reviews Update Not Designed For Reviews Of Places Or Things

Lily Ray asked John Mueller of Google if the product reviews update work also for reviews of places or things. For example, think about comparing universities, online courses, vacation locations, etc. John Mueller said no, "I suspect not, since these aren't really products," he said.

I suspect not, since these aren't really products. Should it? Would the recommendations still work in cases like this? — 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) January 24, 2022

There are tons of affiliate sites that do reviews outside of the product space. So product review sites may review laptops, best camera for 2022, best pair of pants for bloggers, etc. While there are affiliates who create niche sites for reviews of universities, credit cards, vacation rentals, nursing homes and the list goes on - it is infinite. Any one who provides an affiliate program for anything would we elgible.

But when it comes to the product reviews update, that is focused on actual product.

