Google Product Reviews Update Not Designed For Reviews Of Places Or Things

Jan 26, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Lily Ray asked John Mueller of Google if the product reviews update work also for reviews of places or things. For example, think about comparing universities, online courses, vacation locations, etc. John Mueller said no, "I suspect not, since these aren't really products," he said.

Here are those tweets:

There are tons of affiliate sites that do reviews outside of the product space. So product review sites may review laptops, best camera for 2022, best pair of pants for bloggers, etc. While there are affiliates who create niche sites for reviews of universities, credit cards, vacation rentals, nursing homes and the list goes on - it is infinite. Any one who provides an affiliate program for anything would we elgible.

But when it comes to the product reviews update, that is focused on actual product.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google: Deep Looking Subfolders In URLs Doesn't Matter For SEO
 
blog comments powered by Disqus