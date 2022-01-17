Google Location Search Pack With Things To Do, Airports & Transit Stops

Jan 17, 2022 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google is testing a new layout for location packs that show things to do, airports and transit stops based on the location you are looking at. This is Google mobile search feature that Brian Freiesleben spotted and posted on Twitter.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Now, things to do and these features were announced last May but I guess Google is trying it out in new areas?

Here is another example:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

