Google "People Search Next" Search Refinements

Google has a new search refinement titled "people search next." This is in addition to the related searches, the people also ask, the people also search for and the others. Here is a screenshot of this in action, but I found this via Saad AK on Twitter.

Saad made a video of it as well:

🚨: New SERP Feature Alert



I saw a "People search next" feature on SERPs for multiple "near me" queries.



I tried to trigger it for queries other than "near me", but it didn't happen.



I am pretty sure that this is New.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/FgAaIj6XGX — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) January 26, 2022

I have personally not seen this before, but I can replicate it without an issue. It seems to work for near me types of queries.

