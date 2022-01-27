Google "People Search Next" Search Refinements

Google has a new search refinement titled "people search next." This is in addition to the related searches, the people also ask, the people also search for and the others. Here is a screenshot of this in action, but I found this via Saad AK on Twitter.
Saad made a video of it as well:
Google > Mobile— Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) January 26, 2022
🚨: New SERP Feature Alert
I saw a "People search next" feature on SERPs for multiple "near me" queries.
I tried to trigger it for queries other than "near me", but it didn't happen.
I am pretty sure that this is New.
Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/FgAaIj6XGX
I have personally not seen this before, but I can replicate it without an issue. It seems to work for near me types of queries.
Forum discussion at Twitter.