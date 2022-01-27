Google "People Search Next" Search Refinements

Jan 27, 2022
Google has a new search refinement titled "people search next." This is in addition to the related searches, the people also ask, the people also search for and the others. Here is a screenshot of this in action, but I found this via Saad AK on Twitter.

Saad made a video of it as well:

I have personally not seen this before, but I can replicate it without an issue. It seems to work for near me types of queries.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

