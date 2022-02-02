Both Google Ads & Microsoft Bing Ads Revenues Up 32%

Last week, Microsoft reported earnings and yesterday Google (Alphabet) reported earnings and both companies showed a 32% increase with their advertiser revenues. So Google Ads combined with YouTube Ads and other Google networks including AdSense and others was up 32% from $46,199 million in the quarter ending December 31, 2020 to $61,239 million in the quarter ending December 31, 2021. And Microsoft's earnings reported "search and news advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 32%" in the same time period or so.

Interesting that both were up about the same percentage for their ad revenue products.

Keep in mind, the last time these companies reported earnings, they also reported 40% lifts in ad revenues, so they pretty much matched up there too.

Overall, Google's fourth quarter revenues of $75 billion, up 32% year over year and Microsoft's quarterly revenue was $51.7 billion, which was an increase of 20%.

Search ads keep growing for both the platforms (Google and Microsoft) and for hopefully our industry.

