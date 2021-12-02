December 2021 Google Webmaster Report

What an insanely busy month we had with Google in November 2021! We had a big core update named the November 2021 core update, we had a spam update named the November 2021 spam update, a products reviews update and Google said the page experience update is coming to desktop in February 2022. Google also said it will promote more local news publishers in search more.

Google said enough with mobile-first indexing warnings, it will no longer threaten any deadlines. Google did say it will test using IndexNow for indexing. Google had a crawling issue that it said was not a big deal but there was a bug with SiteGround impacting crawling as well. Google did release the IP addresses Googlebot crawls with.

Google Search Console has a new look and so does PageSpeed Insights. Google My Business is now known as Google Business Profiles. And just so much more news.

So while the November report was slow - this December report was insanely busy. The ongoing WebmasterWorld thread is still buzzing on all these topics.

Here is what you may have missed this past month:

Google November Core Update Updates:

Google November Spam Update:Other Google Updates:Google SEO:Google Search Console:Google User Interface:Google Maps & Local:Google Misc:

