December 2021 Google Webmaster Report

What an insanely busy month we had with Google in November 2021! We had a big core update named the November 2021 core update, we had a spam update named the November 2021 spam update, a products reviews update and Google said the page experience update is coming to desktop in February 2022. Google also said it will promote more local news publishers in search more.
Google said enough with mobile-first indexing warnings, it will no longer threaten any deadlines. Google did say it will test using IndexNow for indexing. Google had a crawling issue that it said was not a big deal but there was a bug with SiteGround impacting crawling as well. Google did release the IP addresses Googlebot crawls with.
Google Search Console has a new look and so does PageSpeed Insights. Google My Business is now known as Google Business Profiles. And just so much more news.
So while the November report was slow - this December report was insanely busy. The ongoing WebmasterWorld thread is still buzzing on all these topics.
Here is what you may have missed this past month:
Google November Core Update Updates:
- Google November 2021 Core Update Rolling Out Later Today
- Google November 2021 Core Update Is Live - What We Are Seeing Now
- Google November 2021 Core Update Tremors On Thanksgiving
- Google: The November 2021 Core Update Done Rolling Out (Updated)
- 50% Of SEOs Not Seeing Impact From Google November 2021 Core Update
- Most SEOs Saw No Changes With The Google November 2021 Core Update
- Google November 2021 Spam Update Rolling Out
- The Google November Spam Update May Have Legs
- Google November Spam Update Rollout Completed After 8 Days
- December 2021 Google Product Reviews Update
- Official: Google Desktop Page Experience Update Coming In February 2022
- Google Confirms Intrusive Interstitials Ding Will Apply To Desktop Sites
- Google Says It Is Promoting More Local News In Search Results
- Google Drops The Deadline For Mobile-First Indexing
- Google May Use IndexNow Protocol For Instant Indexing
- Google Confirmed Crawling Bug But Said There Were No Negative Effects
- Googlebot Slow Crawling The Web From November 11 - November 17?
- Google: Sites Can Be Stuck In Algorithm Penalty Limbo For Several Years (Rare)
- SiteGround Sites Begin To Return To Google Search After Crawling Bug
- Googlebot's IP Addresses In JSON File Officially From Google
- New Google Help Docs On Translated Search Results & Ad Networks With Google Translate
- The Google Interactive SEO Checklist For Business Owners/Marketers, Developers Or SEO
- Google: Only Pure Spam Or Adult Old Domains Can Be Problematic For SEO
- Google On Embedding Videos On Your Pages: Speed Vs Video Ranking
- Google: Maximum Video Exposure By Creating A Dedicated Page For The Video
- Google: Semantic HTML Is Not A Google Search Quality Signal
- Google: We Don't Hold A Grudge For Technical Issues
- Google On Being On The Edge Of Indexing Is A Quality Issue
- Google Chart Teetering On The Edge Of Core Web Vitals Field Data
- Google On The Future Of SEO
- Google Search Console New Design Interface Now Live
- Google Search Console Notice: Google Chrome To Help Users Automate Changing Passwords Using The Assistant
- Google Search Console User Permissions Bug & Some Performance Report Delays
- Google Search Console Overcounted Mobile Page Experience Data For Four Months
- Revamped Google PageSpeed Insights Is Live
- Is Google Rolling Out The Expandable Snippet Carousel?
- Google Sort By Date For News Is Buggy
- More Seeing Product Images In Google Desktop Search Result Snippets
- Google Search Scroll To Text For Sitelinks
- Google Tests Lens Button In Search Bar On Mobile Search
- Google Search Automobile Search Add Sliders & More Search Tools
- Google Search "Found In Video" Carousel Results
- Google Feeling Curious Search Results
- Google Chanukah Donuts Easter Egg On Pagination Bar
- Google Hanukkah Decorations Are Live For 2021
- Google Search No Results Found Fishing Game
- Goodbye Google My Business & Hello Google Business Profile
- Google Business Profile Manager Logo Now Live
- Google: A Mix Of Positive & Negative Reviews More Trustworthy
- Google Maps Adds Pickup At Kroger, Restaurant Price Ranges, More Indoor Navigation & More
Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.