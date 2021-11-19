Google Tests Lens Button In Search Bar On Mobile Search

Google is testing adding the Google Lens button in the mobile search results bar. This camera icon, Google Lens logo, would trigger your camera to come up and you can then search by taking pictures.

This was spotted by Brian Freiesleben and posted on Twitter. This is what I see versus what he is able to see:

Normal:

Test with Lens button:

Here are more screenshots from Brian:

I’m in a test where Google includes a camera icon in the search bar.



Upon click, it directs users to the Google app and pushes users to use visual search. pic.twitter.com/NYwBfv2rod — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) November 17, 2021

As an FYI - Google Lens is magical.

Forum discussion at Twitter.