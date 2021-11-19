Google Tests Lens Button In Search Bar On Mobile Search

Nov 19, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story
Share This
 

Google is testing adding the Google Lens button in the mobile search results bar. This camera icon, Google Lens logo, would trigger your camera to come up and you can then search by taking pictures.

This was spotted by Brian Freiesleben and posted on Twitter. This is what I see versus what he is able to see:

Normal:

Test with Lens button:

Here are more screenshots from Brian:

As an FYI - Google Lens is magical.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Search Console User Permissions Bug & Some Performance Report Delays
 
blog comments powered by Disqus