Google: The November 2021 Core Update Mostly Done Rolling Out

Nov 30, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Algorithm Updates
Google's Danny Sullivan said that the Google November 2021 core update is mostly done rolling out but not done yet. He said this yesterday at 12pm ET yesterday, November 29th.

Here is where Danny said this:

As a reminder, the November 2021 Core Update started to roll out on November 17th at around 11am ET. Within 24-48 hours we saw large changes with this update. There were more tremors for this core update triggered on and around Thanksgiving - which is sad.

In any event, it should be just about done and should be done very soon. But Danny Sullivan of Google said it is mostly done.

With that, we are seeing a tad more tremors this morning, I am not 100% sure if it is related to the core update or something else:

click for full size

click for full size

Glenn Gabe does show that the tremors are specific towards this core update:

