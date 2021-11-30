Google: The November 2021 Core Update Mostly Done Rolling Out

Google's Danny Sullivan said that the Google November 2021 core update is mostly done rolling out but not done yet. He said this yesterday at 12pm ET yesterday, November 29th.

Here is where Danny said this:

Mostly, but not yet complete. cc: @JohnMu — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) November 29, 2021

As a reminder, the November 2021 Core Update started to roll out on November 17th at around 11am ET. Within 24-48 hours we saw large changes with this update. There were more tremors for this core update triggered on and around Thanksgiving - which is sad.

In any event, it should be just about done and should be done very soon. But Danny Sullivan of Google said it is mostly done.

With that, we are seeing a tad more tremors this morning, I am not 100% sure if it is related to the core update or something else:

Glenn Gabe does show that the tremors are specific towards this core update:

Is this the final tremor for the November broad core update? Remember, we saw a tremor on 11/24 into 11/25 where some sites so more volatility. Here are a few examples of sites seeing changes then. Yesterday, Danny said the update was close to completing, but wasn't done yet. pic.twitter.com/MpEmXKWEnR — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 30, 2021

