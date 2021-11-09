Google On Being On The Edge Of Indexing Is A Quality Issue

Nov 9, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

We actually covered this topic before when we covered how Gary Illyes of Google spoke about being on the edge of quality several months ago. John Mueller of Google is now talking about being on the "edge of indexing" and how that shows some of your pages have quality issues.

If you see that some of your pages are showing up in the index and dropping out and then coming back, which we reported as a possible bug before, it might not be a bug but a feature.

Google said this can be because your pages are on the threshold of having enough quality to be in the Google index and not enough quality to be in the Google index.

John Mueller of Google reiterated that on Twitter yesterday when he said "if you're teetering on the edge of indexing, there's always fluctuation." "It basically means you need to convince Google that it's worthwhile to index more," John added.

In short, if you see your pages jumping in and out of the index, you probably have some quality issues with those pages.

Here is more context on the tweets:

And how to you give Google more quality? John says through awesomeness:

Like I said above, this was covered before, and if you want to improve your site's indexing ratio, you need to improve quality. Google has been saying they do not index everything for years, Google simply won't index all your pages and it is impossible for Google to index everything, Google said.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Keyword Planner Tool New YoY Change Column
 
blog comments powered by Disqus