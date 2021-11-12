Google Search Scroll To Text For Sitelinks

Google now has the scroll-to-text feature for sitelinks in the Google Search results. Google launched these with featured snippets in 2020 but has been testing it since 2018, and it seems to now work for some sitelinks. It is a topic we covered a ton, just search for it in the search box on this site.

But Google adding it to the sitelinks, as Brodie Clark said on Twitter is new. I made a GIF of it in action after he tweeted it:

Here is Brodie's screenshots of this:

Interesting. Looks like you might not need to add jump-to links in content for the sitelink treatment anymore.



Shows for various features (featured snippets, knowledge panels etc.), now seeing scroll-to-text parameters on standard listings.



More info: https://t.co/j6IUtkAza1 pic.twitter.com/8yAlmsJglg — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) November 11, 2021

So you know, I often use the Chrome feature to copy link to highlight to direct people I am sharing stuff with to the exact space. I even sometimes do that on things I link to from this site - I am not sure if any of you noticed.

Forum discussion at Twitter.