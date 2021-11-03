Google Search Console Overcounted Mobile Page Experience Data For Four Months

For the past four months, Google has been overcounting mobile Page Experience data, the company said. This happened between June 29th and November 1st.

Google said that starting on November 1st, you should see the page experience report and performance report show accurate numbers going forward.

Yes, for the past 125 days, Google has been showing more data in those reports than it should be. Google didn't say how the reports will be impacted, outside of saying "Search Console was overcounting mobile Page Experience data during this period. On November 1 you should see a return to correct data."

This happened again between June 29, 2021 and November 1, 2021. You should see an annotation on your Search Console charts on November 1st:

