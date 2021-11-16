Google Feeling Curious Search Results

Google is testing another variation of the Feeling Curious feature in Google Search. This one is labeled "Feeling Curious?" This section lets you "look through more topics" to explore and shows you other topics related to your query.

This was spotted by Brian Freiesleben and posted on Twitter. Here is a static screenshot followed by his screencast:

Hmm, haven’t seen this “feeling curious” feature before.



Anyone know anything about this? pic.twitter.com/YX5OkXHNWs — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) November 15, 2021

In 2015, Google had this I'm feeling curious feature but it works very differently.

Forum discussion at Twitter.