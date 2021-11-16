Google Feeling Curious Search Results

Nov 16, 2021
Google is testing another variation of the Feeling Curious feature in Google Search. This one is labeled "Feeling Curious?" This section lets you "look through more topics" to explore and shows you other topics related to your query.

This was spotted by Brian Freiesleben and posted on Twitter. Here is a static screenshot followed by his screencast:

In 2015, Google had this I'm feeling curious feature but it works very differently.

