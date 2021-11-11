Google Business Profile Manager Logo Now Live

Nov 11, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google has renamed Google My Business to Google Business Profile on November 4th. Starting on November 9th, I saw Google begin to swap out the Google My Business logo with the Google Business Profile Manager logo at google.com/business.

Here is the new logo:

Joy spotted this also:

I am glad to report that I also received an email this morning at 2am with the new branding:

I am just waiting for when Google changes the title tag on google.com/business from Google My Business to Google Business Profile Manager - until then, Google's search results won't change much for the new branding.

