Google Business Profile Manager Logo Now Live

Google has renamed Google My Business to Google Business Profile on November 4th. Starting on November 9th, I saw Google begin to swap out the Google My Business logo with the Google Business Profile Manager logo at google.com/business.

Here is the new logo:

Joy spotted this also:

Well, the new name is finally showing up in the GMB dashboard this morning. So I guess I have to call it the GBP Manager now instead of GMB dashboard. This is going to take a while to get used to 😒 pic.twitter.com/bf4DomSgqe — Joy Hawkins (@JoyanneHawkins) November 10, 2021

I am glad to report that I also received an email this morning at 2am with the new branding:

I am just waiting for when Google changes the title tag on google.com/business from Google My Business to Google Business Profile Manager - until then, Google's search results won't change much for the new branding.

Forum discussion at Twitter.