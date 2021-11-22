Google Sort By Date For News Is Buggy

Nov 22, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Danny Sullivan, the Search Liaison at Google Search, confirmed there is a bug with the sort by date feature in the Google Search news tab. Danny said on Twitter "if you're searching with date restriction in news tab, we found a bug we hope to fix soon."

This is a screenshot of this feature:

Here is some examples of it not working:

Journalists have been complaining about the Google Search results recently, as we reported previously, and Danny being a former journalist, often responds to these complaints on Twitter. Here is some recent ones:

Danny also reminded journalists of the before and after commands, which I personally love and use often:

So if you are having issues with sorting the news tab by date, you are not alone. I actually use that feature daily, partially to help make up some holes in the daily newsletter.

