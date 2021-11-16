Google Maps Adds Pickup At Kroger, Restaurant Price Ranges, More Indoor Navigation & More

Google had added a bunch of Google Maps features today including more Pickup with Google specifically at Krogers, restaurant price ranges, indoor map navigation and how busy venues are in a specific neighborhood.

Pickup With Google

Pickup with Google Maps now includes the Kroger Family stores like Kroger, Fry's, Ralphs and Mariano. Google said it is now "available in over 2,000 store locations in more than 30 states across the U.S." Google also said that people who use pickup with Google Maps typically wait less than five minutes for their groceries, meaning you can grab exactly what you need and get right back to your day.

Price Ranges For Restaurants

Google is adding consumer based price ranges for restaurants in the U.S. This is based on contributions from other Google Maps users, Google said. Google is also rolling out a simpler way to provide more detailed reviews about places, "like whether or not a restaurant or cafe has things like outdoor seating, delivery options, curbside pickup and any features that customers should be aware of," Google explained.

More Indoor Maps

Google is expanding the Directory tab in the Google Maps app on Android and iOS for all airports, malls and transit stations around the world. If these locations give Google the indoor mapping data, you will be able to see what types of stores are in a building, airport lounges, car rentals, parking lots and more. And within each category, you can see a list of the relevant businesses, in addition to helpful information about whether it’s open, its rating and what floor it's on, Google said.

Busy Maps

Google will also show you how busy venues are in a specific neighborhood in a map view. Google said "just open Google Maps to see places to avoid, like the area near a holiday fair. And if you’re traveling and want to check out some of the more popular areas in town, you can easily pinpoint which neighborhoods are lively."

