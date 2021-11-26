Google Search Automobile Search Add Sliders & More Search Tools

A couple of months ago, Google upset the automotive industry by adding more data sets to its search results for automobiles. As a reminder, Google said it licensed that data. Google is seems to be expanding those search features with new sliders.

Valentin Pletzer spotted and posted on Twitter that Google mobile search has made these results even more visually appealing with new sliders and and comparison ranges. These are even more important with the car shortage. Here are those screenshots:

