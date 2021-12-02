60% Of SEOs Saw No Changes With The Google November Core Update

Marie Haynes posted another poll asking SEOs what they saw from the Google November 2021 Core Update now that the update is finished rolling out. Most, like 60% of the SEOs that responded said they saw "no obvious change."

The poll had over 450 responses, which is less votes that her last poll, but still, I find these polls fun.

Here is the Twitter poll:

How did your site fare overall with the November core update now that it has finished rolling out?



(Redid the poll as I forgot a no change option🤦‍♀️)



Please comment on what changed in your SERPS if you can. — Marie Haynes (@Marie_Haynes) November 30, 2021

Here is the breakdown if you remove the "other/see comments":

60% said no obvious change

21% said obvious improvement

19% said obvious decline

The one point that is needed is that this is a tiny sampling of SEOs and sites that potentially could have been impacted. I assume the true impact is less than 2% of sites in Google's search results, but that is a wild guess. Finally, if a site was impacted, it will feel huge, like 20 to 90% changes in traffic for the better or worse.

