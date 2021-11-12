Google November Spam Update Rollout Completed After 8 Days

It took about eight days for Google to rollout the November spam update, it started to roll out on November 3rd. This update targeted content spam efforts that went against Google's webmaster guidelines. It seemed to have a more significant update than the previous spam updates.

Here is the Google announcement about the rollout and when it completed:

This update is complete. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) November 11, 2021

Google's Danny Sullivan said on Twitter that this spam update specifically targeted "content" that goes against the Google webmaster guidelines.

It seemed like this update had some legs in terms of it was felt more than recent previous spam updates. Some suggested that it tackled cloaked content spam of some forms but it was probably wider than that.

Here is what the tracking tools showed over the past week or so:

Mozcast showed high fluctuations here and there, espesially on the 3rd:

Semrush had spikes throughout:

SERPmetrics didn't show much in this date range:

Accuranker showed numerous spikes throughout this time frame:

RankRanger was relatively calm:

Cognitive SEO showed a spike on the 3rd:

Algoroo showed a blip on the 3rd and 11th:

Advanced Web Rankings showed a big change on the 3rd:

We've reported on many many unconfirmed updates since this confirmed update, but the last confirmed update was the link spam update that rolled out between July 26, 2021 and August 24th - which was four weeks long, when Google said it would take two weeks to roll out. Before that was the July 2021 core update, Spam part two update, Spam part one update, Page experience update, Predator update, June 2021 core update and products review update.

I did ask Danny yesterday morning if it was done, so he did reply:

I hope none of you saw huge declines with this update.

