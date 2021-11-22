Google Search Console New Design Interface Now Live

Nov 22, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (6) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

This morning at about 5:30am ET, the Google Search Console team rolled out a new facelift and design for Google Search Console. The new design, according to Google's Daniel Waisberg is "much cleaner." Google said the design aims to improve "accessibility and user experience."

Here is what it looks like (click to enlarge):

click for full size

Google wrote about the launch "We're starting a journey to refresh the look and feel of Search Console. Over the next few months you'll see small changes in the product with a goal to improve accessibility and user experience in general. We hope you like it!"

Here is some of the early reaction:

Have fun with it, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: November 19, 2021
 
blog comments powered by Disqus