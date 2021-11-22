Google Search Console New Design Interface Now Live

This morning at about 5:30am ET, the Google Search Console team rolled out a new facelift and design for Google Search Console. The new design, according to Google's Daniel Waisberg is "much cleaner." Google said the design aims to improve "accessibility and user experience."

Here is what it looks like (click to enlarge):

Google wrote about the launch "We're starting a journey to refresh the look and feel of Search Console. Over the next few months you'll see small changes in the product with a goal to improve accessibility and user experience in general. We hope you like it!"

Here is some of the early reaction:

Wow, so much cleaner, I love it! 😍 https://t.co/OYBrBmvOQX — Daniel Waisberg (@danielwaisberg) November 22, 2021

Pros: I like the new look, fresh and pleasant on the eyes.



Cons: I have to re-do a few hundred screenshots in SEO training slide decks. https://t.co/bHHZekliEl — Barry Adams 📰 (@badams) November 22, 2021

Google Search Console will look like more Google Analytics in a few months.



I support the change, do you?#seo #analytics #gsc https://t.co/lsJW1y9HMk — Rafael - International SEO Consultant 🔍 Hire me! (@cwbrafael) November 22, 2021

SEO twitter admiring the new Search Console design this morning pic.twitter.com/E2RWJxkmAs — Colin McDermott (@ColinMcDermott) November 22, 2021

Have fun with it, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

