Google: Our Product Experts Don't Get A Ranking Boost Or Ranking Secrets

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that the Google Product Experts do not get access to any ranking or SEO secrets. Nor do these Product Exerts get any sort of ranking boost in Google Search for being a Google volunteer.

Google Product Experts are not Googlers, they are people like you and me, who volunteer their time to help other Google consumers and customers use Google products. This ranges from Google Search to YouTube, from Android to Gmail - they just answer tons of questions in the open Google support forums.

These Google Product Experts do not get a ranking boost or ranking secrets in exchange for the free help. John said on Twitter they get "no ranking secrets for your clients." He did add there are other benefits, he said "There's a lot of other value in the product expert program though, and the effort to help others can be satisfying."

Nope, no ranking secrets for your clients. There's a lot of other value in the product expert program though, and the effort to help others can be satisfying. — 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) December 1, 2021

I commend all the product experts, it is a tough, thankless and sometimes painful job that is not even a job.

Forum discussion at Twitter.