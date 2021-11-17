Revamped Google PageSpeed Insights Is Live

Nov 17, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Yesterday, Google began to rollout the revamped and new PageSpeed Insights at its new home at pagespeed.web.dev. It has a bunch of user interface changes to make the reporting easier to use and understand and some changes under the hood as well.

Yes, Google announced this on November 3rd but it did not show up until yesterday.

Google made a bunch of UI changes including:

(1) Clear separation of field and lab data:

(2) Labels for mobile and desktop performance:

(3) Origin Summary UI:

(4) Field and lab sharing card:

(5) Expand view

(6) Page image / screenshot moved:

And much more - so check out their blog post here and give the tool a new try.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

