More Seeing Product Images In Google Desktop Search Result Snippets

Nov 16, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google has been placing images and product images in the search results for a while and been testing on and off showing them in the desktop results. But over the past few days, more and more are seeing product images in the desktop search result snippets in Google Search.

Note, I believe this is from the Search On roll out of more shop-able results rolling out more broadly now.

Here is a screenshot I can replicate of Amazon and other sites showing product images directly in the snippets (click to enlarge):

click for full size

Here are some tweets I received over the past few days of people asking me if this is new:

I believe there were more, but I cannot dig them all up.

We saw this being testing last year also a lot on mobile starting in 2016 an increase in 2019 and 2021 but as far back as 2014.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Feeling Curious Search Results
 
blog comments powered by Disqus