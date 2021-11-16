More Seeing Product Images In Google Desktop Search Result Snippets

Google has been placing images and product images in the search results for a while and been testing on and off showing them in the desktop results. But over the past few days, more and more are seeing product images in the desktop search result snippets in Google Search.

Note, I believe this is from the Search On roll out of more shop-able results rolling out more broadly now.

Here is a screenshot I can replicate of Amazon and other sites showing product images directly in the snippets (click to enlarge):

Here are some tweets I received over the past few days of people asking me if this is new:

Seen today for the first time: thumbnails and image lists.... on desktop. This is not mobile.



The search results truly are becoming more visual. pic.twitter.com/d89SypruTM — Kevin_Indig (@Kevin_Indig) November 13, 2021

Is this new? @rustybrick



Genric Shopping keyword(All)



query: "shoes"



Visually browsable search results in 10 blue links #SEO pic.twitter.com/i7twXK73N0 — Abhinav tripathi (@Abbietripathi) November 15, 2021

@rustybrick hey mate do you have a story on these sorts of results? Looks like structured data / shopping / featured answer. Thanks pic.twitter.com/X8cZlVNi9k — jimboot (@jimboot) November 14, 2021

I believe there were more, but I cannot dig them all up.

We saw this being testing last year also a lot on mobile starting in 2016 an increase in 2019 and 2021 but as far back as 2014.

