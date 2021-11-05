Google Hiring A Spam Fighter For Search

Google posted a new job opening to become a spam fighter at the company. The job title is a Search Quality Analyst and it seems to be an in-person job at the GooglePlex in Mountain View, California.

Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison posted this listing on Twitter and wrote "Looking for an exciting job fighting spam in Google search results? There's a position open that we're recruiting for now."

Former Googler, Pedro Dias, had this job in the past and he said "This was one of the most fun jobs I had back in the day. If you enjoy being at the forefront on web trends and like investigative work on abuse and debugging quality issues, this is a must."

The job description says:

As a Search Quality Analyst, you will be working to measure and prevent inorganic user behavior through enforcement and development of our webmaster guidelines. You will also support search ranking launches through qualitative and quantitative analyses. You will solve problems across data sets, with the power of Google’s technology to identify issues occurring in Google Search and related product areas. You will have a direct impact on users every day. In addition, you will work closely with engineers and other analysts to launch algorithms and lead efforts that improve the overall search experience. In this role, you will work with search, routinely work on scalability, and storage solutions, applications, and platforms for developers.

This is your chance to penalize all your competitors in Google Search - okay, just kidding.

You can learn more over here.

