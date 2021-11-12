Google Search No Results Found Fishing Game

A few days ago in the Black Hat World forums I spotted a thread that I honestly thought was trying to fool me. It showed a screenshot of the Google Search results page, that had no results found, but where Google added these animated GIF of the fishing game. I thought I was being spoofed.

But then I saw a different site, techdows.com cover it with its own screenshots saying "seems we’re part of this experiment by Google (not signed in to Google account) and couldn’t able to repro in Chrome and Edge. We got this in private browsing in Firefox."

Here is their GIF of it in action:

I wonder if this is some sort of browser extension doing this or if Google is actually testing this.

Either way, it is cute.

