Google On The Future Of SEO

Here is a fun podcast from Googlers John Mueller, Gary Illyes and Martin Splitt on the future of SEO. The group spoke about HTML, JavaScript, web app, structured data, crawling and machine generated content and learning.

In short, it didn't sound like much will change in SEO in the near future but maybe there are opportunities for change with machine learning and crawling and indexing. Also, maybe when it comes to images, Google will rely less on alt text and text around the images and more on visual algorithms. The biggest change, I think they all agreed on, was on machine written content and the future there, but we just wrote about that.

It is worth a listening too, espesially interesting hearing their thoughts on crawling and if that might be replaced by a push solution like IndexNow, which Google recently said it will test.

Here is the audio and transcript:

Making predictions about the future in a time when everything's different than before seems like a really risky thing. Oh well, what did we end up saying? Is SEO dead yet? :-)) — 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) November 11, 2021

