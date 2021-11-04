Google Search Console Notice: Google Assistant Changing Your Passwords On Chrome

Google is emailing through Google Search Console about a new Google Assistant feature that will offer users the ability to automatically change their passwords to login to your website in Google Chrome. The Chrome feature, I think is several months old, but the notice from Google Search Console, I think, is new.

J.J. James Patterson sent me a screenshot of this notice on Twitter that reads "New Google Assistant feature will go live on [domain here] in two weeks." Then it says, "in two weeks, Google Chrome will begin to offer some users the ability to automate changing their password on your website using Google Assistant. When this feature is enabled, Google Assistant can perform the following actions on behalf of the user:"

Google Assistant automatically logs the user in with the right credentials and navigates to the account settings page on your website. If the credentials saved in Chrome are outdated, the Google Assistant can help the user reset their password for supported sites.

The user chooses either to use a password generated by Chrome or to create their own password.

Google Assistant helps the user submit the changed password on your website.

Google said this feature is "powered by Duplex on the Web." Google said you can disable this feature on your site in Google Search Console.

Here is a screen shot of this email:

The link to the duplex on the web in the email J.J. received goes to this Google help document that says Duplex on the Web for Search Console "feature is only available if your site is eligible, and you have been contacted about participating." If you are eligible, clicking here you can enable it in Search Console.

The help document has this all under the automated password change section that says:

Enable Duplex on the Web to automate changing site passwords using Google Assistant. Within Chrome on Android, users will have the option to use Google Assistant to automate the process of changing their password on your site. You can see a demo of the feature recorded at the Google I/O conference.

Here is the video demo:

This has been popping up for me on Chrome a lot over the past few days:

Are these related?

