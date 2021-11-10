The Google November Spam Update May Have Legs

I am honestly surprised to report that I am seeing the chatter build up around ranking drops since the rollout of the Google November spam update. I am seeing numerous posts from people in the forums and on social that they got hit by this update - some claiming to be 100% white hat and not spammy.

The tracking tools are really not showing huge fluctuations, as you would expect a tool not to show for a spam update. You would assume most sites on the internet, especially the big ones that these tools tend to track, are not using spammy methods to rank, thus the tools would not show huge volatility. Semrush is showing a bit of a blip but nothing that massive and the other tools are really not intense.

But we do have chatter both in WebmasterWorld and Black Hat World forums with SEOs who claim to have been hit. Here is some of that chatter:

So with this new spam update our vertical got a complete reorder ( beside the fact hat amazon and some big resellers didn't move). But what we see is that all midrange sellers or focused resellers got hit very hard. And this could be because of this: We are in a vertical very items are very similar. And we have a lot of items to sell.

At the moment I have to say that in my widget sector I am not seeing a lot of spam, the SERPs are pretty clean, obviously the annoying Pinterest type of site but I can understand their value for those seeking inspiration.

USA traffic dropping off a cliff every morning at ~9am and it takes the entire day to break even, if I break even at all. My ranking is stuck in a dismally low level, except for local search. It seems that the more Google shows me in the local results, the more I drop in organic for that search. I am getting more traffic from my local area and much less from everywhere else in the country, and that is horrible for my business since I generally sell more outside my local area than in my local area for many years now.

I guess one of my webpage got hit by this update. I just noticed in GSC the clicks came down to "0" , impressions "0"

Couple of my sites also took a dip

My sites have been bouncing around. Some keyworks are up big and others are down big.

There are also some shares on social media, here is one:

@dannysullivan @rustybrick @JohnMu Is there an update on the specific violations pertaining to the Spam update? Noticing large ranking drops with several sites that faithfully comply to G's guidelines. Certain pages show in the index of GSC yet not appearing in results at all. — PaperStreetAlex (@PaperStreetAlex) November 9, 2021

Remember, we reported some sites that were hit were doing cloaking content but I am sure it is way more than that. You can also review some of the comments on the original story, a lot of chatter there.

What have you all seen? This update has yet to finish rolling out but it should be done in the next couple of days...

