Google Search "Found In Video" Carousel Results

Google is testing a new a new video carousel titled "found in video." If Google can detect that your answer is found in a video it has indexed, Google may show you a set of videos in a carousel with the answers.

Saad AK spotted this feature in Google's mobile results and posted a video of it on Twitter - here is a screen capture:

Here is the video:

"Found in videos" section in Google's Videos Tab" (when video has the content of/related to your query).



I haven't seen this before.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/K8PAvVbaEV — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) November 14, 2021

I assume this is also part of the Search On announcements where MUM understands and surfaces videos based on your query?

