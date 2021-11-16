Google Search "Found In Video" Carousel Results

Google is testing a new a new video carousel titled "found in video." If Google can detect that your answer is found in a video it has indexed, Google may show you a set of videos in a carousel with the answers.
Saad AK spotted this feature in Google's mobile results and posted a video of it on Twitter - here is a screen capture:
Here is the video:
"Found in videos" section in Google's Videos Tab" (when video has the content of/related to your query).— Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) November 14, 2021
I haven't seen this before.
Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/K8PAvVbaEV
I assume this is also part of the Search On announcements where MUM understands and surfaces videos based on your query?
