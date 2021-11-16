Google Search "Found In Video" Carousel Results

Nov 16, 2021
Google is testing a new a new video carousel titled "found in video." If Google can detect that your answer is found in a video it has indexed, Google may show you a set of videos in a carousel with the answers.

Saad AK spotted this feature in Google's mobile results and posted a video of it on Twitter - here is a screen capture:

Here is the video:

I assume this is also part of the Search On announcements where MUM understands and surfaces videos based on your query?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

