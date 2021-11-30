Is Google Rolling Out The Expandable Snippet Carousel?

Tons of people are seeing the expandable snippet carousel in Google's desktop search results. We first reported on this test back in August 2021 but now it seems like Google is rolling out this interface. I personally do not see it but tons are.

Here is what it looks like with tabs in the snippet that you can click on to see a different description for the snippet:

Here is a video of this from Jon Henshaw from back in August:

Interesting new @Google rich result. Currently only seeing it used for people coupled with @Wikipedia data. pic.twitter.com/Sjlssx9ll5 — Jon Henshaw (@henshaw) August 23, 2021

But like I said, tons are asking me about it this morning:

@rustybrick I believe this is something new. Fetching it from Table of Content structure. What do you say Barry? pic.twitter.com/6W0kyCK5Ud — Kapil Rastogi (@KapilRa15348410) November 30, 2021

Do you have any idea about this Google SERP feature? pic.twitter.com/bPNcY8otB7 — Haseeb Najam (@seoz87) November 30, 2021

Is this something new or am I just late to the party? This specific section is being picked from the Jump Links present on the page!



Has this got some thing to do Google’s New Scroll-To Sitelinks?#seo #sitelinks pic.twitter.com/M3wglSNGu2 — Akarsh Kavuttan (@AkarshK10) November 30, 2021

What's interesting is how the sections are labelled. Is google using page headings exclusively? Bing does create sections based on content context like here → pic.twitter.com/OQIHfs8ZJJ — Seb Adler 🔎 Seoseb (@seoseb) November 30, 2021

Hi SEO's, I observed a new kind of snippet showing on SERP (google AU), all are H2 on the page. Is this a new kind of passage snippet or website is doing something extra to appear like this?

Cc: @brodieseo @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/7k41tx3ZRt — Randhir (@foodieby_nature) November 30, 2021

@rustybrick @JohnMu @randfish Isn't this a new way site link results are appearing in SERP? Anyone has noticed this before? pic.twitter.com/OrE1zr4pLt — Neha Bakshi (@nehabakshi1409) November 30, 2021

Is it something new in SERP... I saw for the first time

it's coming in many results! Testing is ongoing!



cs: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/ou46BfJIdJ — Jason adams (@Jasonad61363146) November 30, 2021

Google's tabbed jump-to links test combined with rich results (based on Schema) can take up a lot of space. Here's what this can look like when both FAQ and How-to rich results are triggered. This test is out in force today, also spotted by @AkarshK10 & @foodieby_nature pic.twitter.com/sT3CpoD9MJ — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) November 30, 2021

So while this is not new, it does seem to be rolling out - I think...

