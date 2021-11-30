Is Google Rolling Out The Expandable Snippet Carousel?

Nov 30, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Tons of people are seeing the expandable snippet carousel in Google's desktop search results. We first reported on this test back in August 2021 but now it seems like Google is rolling out this interface. I personally do not see it but tons are.

Here is what it looks like with tabs in the snippet that you can click on to see a different description for the snippet:

Here is a video of this from Jon Henshaw from back in August:

But like I said, tons are asking me about it this morning:

So while this is not new, it does seem to be rolling out - I think...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: November 29, 2021
 
blog comments powered by Disqus