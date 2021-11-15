SiteGround Sites Begin To Return To Google Search After Crawling Bug

Nov 15, 2021 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Sites hosted on SiteGround last week found themselves not being crawled by Googlebot, Google's crawler. The issue seemed to have been an DNS issue between the provider's partners (AWS) and Google according to the hosting company. The DNS issue was resolved after a few days but with DNS, things take time to update and now sites are starting to be crawled again.

As I reported at Search Engine Land last week, Matt Tutt was one of the first to notice this issue - where it started up on Monday, November 8th. SiteGround said they fixed the issue on Friday, November 12th.

Here are the tweets from SiteGround:

But was it fully fixed?

There were more complaints after the 12th and then SiteGround said they applied additional fixes on the 13th:

It seems since the 13th, SiteGround customers are more silent about the issue, which may mean the issue is now resolved?

The ongoing Google Webmaster Help thread where Caio Barros from Google has been helping provide updates to those impacted, seems to have quieted down as well. It is an interesting thread to scan through, if you want to see it.

John Mueller of Google also provided some information on how Google deals with these DNS issues, in short - once the issue is resolved, things should go back to normal over time.

Send them some chocolate (not cheese):

SiteGround is not a small hosting company, Wikipedia says the company hosts about 2 million domain names.

To be clear, I don't think this was a big AWS issue, if it was, many more sites would have been impacted. It seemed something specific to SiteGround and how they used AWS?

Forum discussion at Twitter and Google Webmaster Help.

