Goodbye Google My Business & Hello Google Business Profile

Google has changed the name of its local business management product once again. I think that might be sixth time, or maybe more, Google has changed the name of this product. It is now known as Google Business Profile, no longer will it be called Google My Business.

The previous names, if I got it right, I think we are now Google Business Profile, yesterday it was Google My Business (2014), before that was Google+ Local (2012), Google Places (2010), Google Local Business Center (2007 and earlier). So as you can see, we got a lot of names and honestly, I don't think the Google Business Profile name will last either.

Google said they want businesses with one listing to manage their listing in Google Search and/or on Google Maps. Google does not want you to use the new Google Business Profile manager, aka Google My Business at google.com/business but rather, just search for your business in Google Search and Maps and edit it there. You can search for your business name by name or just search for [my business]. Google has been moving this direction recently but we saw signs of this coming since 2017. Those who manage multiple listings, like chains or local SEOs, can still use the Google Business Profile manager.

With this, you can now claim and verify your business directly in the search results without doing so in the Google Business Profile manager. Google will kill off the Google My Business mobile app - you will be told to manage it in the Google Search or Google Maps app directly.

Google is also rolling out, at least officially, call history and read receipts for messaging. Features I've had on my account for some time now...

Here is a GIF showing how to manage your listing in Google Search:

Google My Business API will be renamed Business Profile API and will fully retain current functionality and remain under active development, Google said.

So yet another new name for this local product of Google...

Forum discussion at Google My Business Help.