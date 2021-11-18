The Google Interactive SEO Checklist For Business Owners/Marketers, Developers Or SEO

Google has produced a new interactive SEO checklist with "specific things you can do to improve the SEO of your website." It is interactive in that you can select if you are a business owner or marketer, developer or SEO and the checklist will change based on what you select. It is cute and was announced in the One year of Search Central blog post - which really shows how far Google has come with their content marketing (yes I said it) efforts.

You can access this interactive checklist over here and it looks like this:

Google said "on the homepage, we also recently published a new widget that recommends articles based on the role that users select. It's a more interactive way of exploring how you can improve your presence on Search." Google added "to build the learning paths, we analyzed our audience and noticed that users who land on our homepage are looking to get a head start or to generally learn more (as opposed to users who land on deep URLs with specific questions). With this interactive learning path, we hope that new users—ranging from SEOs, digital marketers, business owners—can now explore content on Google Search Central in a more streamlined and structured way."

Google said it will continue to improve it over time - and it is pretty slick, so give it a try at developers.google.com/search.

Forum discussion at Twitter.