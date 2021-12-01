Google Chanukah Donuts Easter Egg On Pagination Bar

If you search for Hanukkah, Chanukah, Menorah and other related searches, you will not only see the annual Google Chanukah decorations but you may also see the pagination tool at the bottom of the search results turn into donuts.

Here are screenshots of this on mobile and desktop - note that the mobile version does continuous scroll so there is no next button:

This was spotted via the Dans Deals Forums.

There is also this:

Donuts are a big part of the Chanukah holiday - so this is a nice treat to see from Google.

Hope for all those celebrating, you are having a delicious Chanukah!

Forum discussion at Dans Deals Forums.