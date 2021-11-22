Google: We Don't Hold A Grudge For Technical Issues

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that Google Search does not hold a grudge for SEO technical issues you have on your site. When you fix those issues and Google reprocesses the affected pages or site, things should return back to normal.

John said "there's no "grudge for technical issues" in our systems." "Once things are back, it's all the same. Sometimes internal linking takes time (we have to reindex other URLs), but there's no "this site had a problem before, we shouldn't trust it" effect in our systems," he added.

Here are those tweets:

Sure - there's no "grudge for technical issues" in our systems. Once things are back, it's all the same. Sometimes internal linking takes time (we have to reindex other URLs), but there's no "this site had a problem before, we shouldn't trust it" effect in our systems. â€” ðŸ§€ John ðŸ§€ (@JohnMu) November 12, 2021

Google said the same thing years ago for no grudges for manual actions after your site has fixed the issue.

